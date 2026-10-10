Three military police officers killed in plane crash in southeastern Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Three military police officers were killed on Friday when a police aircraft crashed in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, local media reported.

The crash occurred near Vale do Aço Regional Airport, close to the city of Ipatinga. The twin-engine Beechcraft B300 Super King Air had departed from Pampulha Airport in Belo Horizonte and was approaching its destination when it crashed.

Firefighters and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and authorities will investigate the incident.