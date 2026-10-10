Ceiling collapse injures 38 in Korea

SEOUL, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty-eight people were injured, including nine who were taken to hospital, when sections of a ceiling collapsed in a building in Daegu, Republic of Korea, on Saturday, officials said.

The collapse occurred at 10:16 am on the second floor of a four-storey building in the southeastern city.

Sixty-six people fled the building, 38 of whom sustained minor injuries. Nine of the injured were transferred to hospitals, but no one was in critical condition.

Firefighters searched the premises for additional casualties, but none were found.

President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on the accident and ordered relevant agencies to make every effort to rescue any victims and handle the aftermath, according to his office.

Authorities said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.