Arsenal, Chelsea win in Premier League as Barcelona, Real Madrid secure La Liga victories

LONDON/MADRID, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal, Chelsea, Ipswich Town and Brighton secured victories in Saturday's sixth round of English Premier League fixtures, while Barcelona and Real Madrid claimed wins in Spain's La Liga.

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium following their defeat to Brighton in the previous round. The result lifted Arsenal to 15 points, level with leaders Manchester City but behind on goal difference, ahead of City's clash with Liverpool on Sunday. Leeds remained sixth with 10 points.

Elsewhere, Chelsea thrashed Bournemouth 5-1, Ipswich Town defeated Fulham 2-1 and Brighton beat Sunderland 2-0. Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Brentford, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 1-1 draw.

In Spain, Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season with a 3-0 victory over Getafe at Camp Nou, extending their winning streak to eight matches.

Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Jules Koundé scored for Barcelona, who moved to 24 points from eight matches.

Real Madrid also secured three points with a 1-0 home victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu. Yan Diomande scored the decisive goal in the second half, while Vinícius Júnior was sent off following a VAR review.