UAE expands AI integration across key sectors in 2026: Report

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Artificial intelligence has become increasingly integrated into everyday life in the UAE in 2026, moving beyond its role as an advanced technological tool to support government operations, public services, education, healthcare and transport, while improving decision-making, resource management and service delivery.

The expansion reflects the UAE's growing global leadership in AI adoption. According to the latest Global AI Diffusion Report by Microsoft for the first quarter of 2026, the UAE ranked first worldwide, with 70.1 percent of its working-age population using AI.

The report identified the UAE as the first economy globally to exceed the 70 percent adoption threshold, while large parts of the world remained below 10 percent. It noted that AI had become increasingly embedded in working and learning practices across the country, supported by foundations designed to strengthen resilience, operational continuity and responsible growth.

Throughout 2026, the UAE launched and implemented initiatives to expand AI applications across sectors, alongside investments in skills development, digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

At the federal level, the UAE launched the Agentic AI Project, aimed at transforming 50 percent of federal government sectors, services and operations into autonomous, AI-driven models within two years. The National Committee for Agentic AI also approved the project's operating framework and introductory guide to standardise implementation and governance.

The UAE also announced the establishment of the Federal Authority for Artificial Intelligence and Data, a strategic initiative to integrate national data, AI and digital government systems and strengthen federal government readiness for the next phase of AI-driven digital transformation.

In Abu Dhabi, efforts continued towards establishing a fully AI-native government by 2027. The Abu Dhabi Government launched the AINative training programme, developed in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), OpenAI and Microsoft.

The programme aims to equip 20,000 government employees with AI skills by the end of 2026, with plans to extend training to the wider community at a later stage.

Dubai Future Foundation launched the Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator, while Sharjah introduced the Sharjah Agentic AI Programme to accelerate the transition towards AI-enabled government.

Ajman adopted the Ajman AI Programme and subsequently introduced the AI Conceptual Reference for Ajman Government to regulate AI integration into government operations.

AI adoption also expanded across specialised sectors, particularly education. The Ministry of Education launched the National AI Upskilling Programme for Teachers, while Abu Dhabi expanded AI education initiatives in private schools.

Dubai advanced training programmes to prepare educators for the requirements of the AI era, and the University of Sharjah introduced a comprehensive initiative to enhance academic programmes and curricula through AI technologies. Ajman incorporated digital and AI skills development into its educational capacity-building programmes.

More than 24,000 teachers, school leaders and specialists participated in professional development activities during the specialised training week for the 2026–2027 academic year, alongside dedicated AI training programmes for education professionals.

Skills development initiatives also targeted students and graduates through programmes such as Digital Talents in Sharjah and other local and federal initiatives.

In healthcare, the UAE expanded AI applications in diagnostics, medical imaging and the prediction of complications, alongside developments in genomics, precision medicine and digital health.

The Abu Dhabi Summit 2026 highlighted applications including AI-designed medicines, Arabic-first clinical systems and digital healthcare, alongside efforts to develop legislation, standards and ethical frameworks governing AI use.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced what it described as the world's first AI-powered smart surgical network, connecting operating theatres through a unified digital infrastructure.

Emirates Health Services also incorporated AI into its project, "The Future of Medical Imaging: From Detection to Prediction".

Dubai and Sharjah expanded the use of data, digital technologies and AI across healthcare services, while health authorities in Ajman supported digital transformation within federal and local healthcare systems.

Workforce development and transport

AI integration extended to the UAE labour market, with federal programmes focusing on AI, data science and cybersecurity skills.

Sharjah launched its Digital Talents initiative to develop digital capabilities and align practical training with labour market requirements. Dubai continued preparing professionals for future jobs, while Ajman incorporated AI and digital competencies into capacity-building programmes supporting government transformation.

In transport, relevant authorities expanded AI applications in traffic management and service delivery.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority continued integrating AI into its road and transport systems, while Abu Dhabi strengthened the use of smart technologies in traffic management and transport planning. Sharjah also pursued AI solutions aimed at improving transport safety and efficiency.

Ajman launched the Future of Transport Hackathon 2026, which produced projects including an agentic AI-powered transport system and a smart decision-support platform.

Alongside sector-specific initiatives, government entities across the Emirates continued strengthening AI governance, cybersecurity and digital readiness through regulatory frameworks, implementation guidelines and employee training programmes.

These efforts focused on standardising AI adoption, developing institutional capabilities and supporting the responsible integration of emerging technologies into government operations and public services.