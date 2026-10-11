Panama declares emergency after quakes damage homes

PANAMA CITY, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday after two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 6.6 in magnitude struck the country on Friday, damaging homes, schools, healthcare facilities, roads and other buildings, but causing no fatalities, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Authorities reported 27 injuries and damage to approximately 420 homes, a similar number of public schools, seven hotels, 13 churches and nine bridges.

More than 100 aftershocks were recorded, some reaching a magnitude of 5.8.

The damage affected several provinces, particularly Veraguas, Herrera, Coclé and Los Santos, as authorities continued to assess the destruction and monitor aftershocks.