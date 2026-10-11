Abu Dhabi Chess Club partners with European Chess Union education body

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Chess Club has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Education Commission of the European Chess Union to exchange expertise and technical personnel, and organise tournaments and training camps for chess teachers and coaches in schools.

The agreement was signed at the club’s HQ by Hussein Abdullah Al Khoury, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jesper Hall, Chairman of the European Chess Union’s School Education Commission.

Al Khoury described the agreement as a strategic milestone for promoting chess in schools, strengthening the efforts of the club’s academy, training teachers, and benefiting from the expertise of the European Chess Union in this field. He said it aligns with the club’s development strategy, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

He noted that the club is keen to adopt strategic initiatives and high-quality partnerships with regional, continental, and international organisations, in order to benefit from the global development of the sport and equip its personnel with competitive capabilities and skills.