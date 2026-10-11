Mauritania announces new government headed by Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay

NOUAKCHOTT, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mauritania announced the formation of a new government on Saturday under Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay, after President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani renewed his confidence in him and tasked him with proposing a new cabinet.

The reshuffle involved several ministerial portfolios, notably defence, interior, health and Islamic affairs, while a number of ministers retained their positions, including those responsible for foreign affairs, justice, finance, equipment and transport, mines and industry, and trade and tourism.

According to the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI), the new government comprises 29 ministerial portfolios, with Mohamed Ould Abdel Vetah appointed Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Ba Ousmane Minister of Defence, Veterans' Affairs and Children of Martyrs, and El Moctar Ould Ahmed Bouceif Minister of the Interior, Decentralisation, and Local Development.