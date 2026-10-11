Four dead in US as Isaias weakens to post-tropical cyclone

FLORIDA, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- At least four people have died as Cyclone Isaias swept across the southern United States, leaving more than 600,000 homes and businesses without power, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The system weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm and subsequently a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday after making landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

Several states along the Gulf of Mexico, including Florida and Alabama, declared states of emergency and ordered evacuations in areas threatened by strong winds, high waves and heavy rainfall. Wind speeds reached 165 kilometres per hour before the hurricane was downgraded.