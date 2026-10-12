Winners crowned at Mleiha Mountain Bike Challenge

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) crowned the winners of the Mleiha Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday.

The event was organised in cooperation with Mleiha National Park and several sponsors and supporting organisations.

The challenge witnessed strong competition and enthusiastic participation across various race categories, including electric bikes, mountain bikes, bicycles and children's races, contributing to the event's success.

The event and awards ceremony were attended by Hamad Tamim Al Ketbi, Board Member of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club; Zakia Suhail Al Musharrakh, Acting Director of the Sports and Community Events Department; Ibrahim Saif bin Ghafan, Head of the Sports Events Organisation and Management Section; and Hamad Abdulkarim, representative of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA).

In the Emirati men's category, Sultan Al Khardi secured first place, followed by Ali bin Harmal in second and Mohammed Al Balushi in third.

In the Emirati women's category, Noura Al Ghafli claimed first place, followed by Maryam Fahad in second and Abeer Al Naqbi in third.

In the men's open category, Alvardo Galindo finished first, Mikhail Tulaikin second and Ed Fern third.

In the women's open category, Gladys Andel took first place, followed by Hilda Allen in second and Mary Grace in third.

In the men's open category, Esaeed Abilwash claimed first place, followed by Bill Ainley in second and Marion Mendora in third.

In the women's category, Mary Ainley secured first place.

In the men's category, Tareq Mohammed claimed first place, followed by Mansour Al Haili in second and Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi in third.

In the women's category, Erika Braiko finished first, while Mouza Al Muhairi secured second place.

In the boys' category, Martin Nikolenko claimed first place, followed by Igniel Zeus in second and Hunter Ainley in third.