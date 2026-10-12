Marseille end four-match losing streak with 2-0 win over Troyes

PARIS, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Olympique de Marseille ended a four-match losing streak in France's Ligue 1 with a 2-0 away victory over Troyes.

The win lifted Marseille to 13th place with six points, providing some breathing space in the battle to avoid relegation. Troyes, meanwhile, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and remained second from bottom in 17th place with four points.

Elsewhere, Stade Rennais climbed to third place with a 4-1 victory over Auxerre, moving within one point of league leaders Monaco.

In another fixture, Nice secured a 2-1 win over Strasbourg.