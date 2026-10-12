Hurricane Simon lashes Mexico’s Pacific coast as Category 4 storm

MEXICO CITY, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hurricane Simon battered Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, with its eye remaining just offshore while powerful winds and heavy rain lashed communities between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

The hurricane tracked along the coast towards Puerto Vallarta, where its strongest winds and heaviest rainfall were expected to hit around midnight, with severe weather conditions continuing into Monday morning.

The US National Hurricane Centre said it remained uncertain whether Simon would make landfall, warning that staying offshore could allow the storm to maintain its destructive strength, with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kilometres per hour).