Bill Gates warns of surge in AI-powered cyberattacks over next year

WASHINGTON, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned on Sunday of a growing threat from unregulated artificial intelligence (AI), predicting a rise in AI-powered cyberattacks over the coming year.

The American billionaire said that while the risk of AI spiralling out of control remains a longer-term concern, the more immediate threat comes from malicious actors exploiting existing AI systems without adequate safeguards.

In an interview with ABC News, Gates said cyberattacks were likely to be the area most significantly affected by AI over the next year.

He stressed that the greatest danger lies in the misuse of advanced AI models by malicious individuals, particularly when built-in safety controls and safeguards are removed.

Gates warned that unrestricted access to the latest AI models could lead to numerous negative surprises over the coming year, particularly in the field of cybersecurity.