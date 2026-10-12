Korea's exports reach US$26.1 billion in 10 days

SEOUL, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports more than doubled from a year earlier during the first 10 days of October, customs data showed Monday, on the back of the global semiconductor upcycle.

Outbound shipments reached US$26.1 billion in the 1st-10th October period, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the highest export value for the period, surpassing the previous record of US$15.3 billion set in the first 10 days of October 2025.

Imports went up 65.5 percent year-on-year to US$22.3 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.8 billion.

By sector, outbound shipments of chips vaulted 170.9 percent to US$12.1 billion, while exports of cars surged 82.7 percent to US$1.21 billion. Exports of petroleum products rose 45.6 percent to US$1.75 billion, while those of steel products increased 49.4 percent to US$1 billion. Ship exports, however, fell 13.4 percent to US$682 million.

By destination, exports to China soared 167 percent to US$7.59 billion, while those to the United States jumped 159.9 percent to US$3.65 billion.