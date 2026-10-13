Meta unveils new series of advanced AI models

WASHINGTON,13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta has launched two new AI models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, designed to support coding and AI agent tasks for personal and professional use.

On Oct. 12, Meta unveiled the two models and said they deliver the strongest performance among the company's AI models.

The models were built to handle not only coding tasks but also a range of work carried out by AI agents in personal and professional settings.

Meta plans to use Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full to expand the use of its AI models into coding and agent-based work.

The new models can handle tasks including navigating insurance claims, interpreting leases, and building applications. Muse Wonder became available Monday for developers through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, while Muse Wonder Full is accessible to Muse Code subscribers.