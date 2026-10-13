UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Ivo Oliveira wins final stage, overall title at Tour de Kyushu

TOKYO, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Taking a remarkable second stage victory in succession, Ivo Oliveira claimed the final stage of the Tour de Kyushu and landed the overall title for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The result marks Oliveira’s first-ever general classification success, and takes the Emirati squad to 77 victories for the 2026 campaign. With one week of racing left on the road, the team will hope to follow in Oliveira’s wheel tracks and nudge this number even higher.

As for the Portuguese rider, Monday’s win came at the end of a fast and furious stage to and from Miyazaki, on the Japanese island of Kyushu. Oliveira out-sprinted Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) and Luke Mudgway (Li Ning Star) to cross the line in first place and throw his arms to the sky as the overall champion.

It was a victory that came incredibly well-earned on stage 3.

Oliveira had entered the final stage wearing the blue leader’s jersey, following his triumph on Sunday’s second stage, but time gaps in the general classification were minimal. As such, the 30-year-old was well aware that attacks could come from all around, as riders sought to dislodge him from the lead.

In turn, Oliveira’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates rallied around their leader.

Winner of two of the three stages in Japan, Oliveira moved to 10 career victories on Monday. This one was to prove extra special for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, marking his first-ever general classification title. It proved the perfect way for Oliveira to close out his 2026 campaign.

Oliveira said: “I feel amazing, I feel super super happy. I think it is my best victory on the road.''

“In the end, I had to do my sprint and do my final sprint to win the overall classification. I won the stage as well, so I am over the moon.''