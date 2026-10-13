World Bank Group launches Philanthropy Hub to unlock capital, knowledge and networks for development

BANGKOK, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Bank Group on Monday launched its Philanthropy Hub, a new platform to deepen collaboration with philanthropic organisations and other partners.

The Philanthropy Hub is part of a broader World Bank Group effort to make it easier to move from innovative ideas and pilot projects to scaled solutions, and from isolated efforts to collective action. As a single-entry point to the World Bank Group, the Hub will identify the best opportunities for philanthropic capital, solutions, and knowledge. It will also help shape the future of philanthropy for development through knowledge sharing, innovative partnerships, and aligning capital around shared priorities.

The launch comes at a time of rising development needs and constrained public resources. Philanthropic organisations are playing an increasingly active role, bringing not just grant funding but also investment capital, expertise, and the ability to convene partners. This support is already making a difference, with organizations contributing to the World Bank Group initiatives such as Mission 300, Health Works, and Water Forward, with tangible results on the ground.

"As development needs grow and resources come under pressure, partnership matters more than ever. Philanthropic organisations bring deep expertise and innovative solutions that align closely with our core missions and jobs agenda. The Philanthropy Hub will connect ideas, resources and partners to take those solutions to scale, and to deliver for people and communities around the world," Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, World Bank Group.