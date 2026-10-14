Dubai Basketball beat Baskonia 93-79 for third EuroLeague win

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball secured their third EuroLeague victory of the season with a 93-79 away win over Spanish side Baskonia in their fifth-round encounter in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Dubai held a slender 44-43 lead at half-time before taking control after the break to seal a 14-point victory and continue their campaign in Europe's premier club basketball competition.

Dwayne Bacon led Dubai's scoring with 15 points, followed by Elie Okobo with 14 and Mfiondu Kabengele with 13, helping the visitors secure an important win on the road.