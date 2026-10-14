Tropical Storm Trudy forms in Pacific as Mexico storm death toll rises to six

MIAMI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Tropical Storm Trudy has developed in the Pacific Ocean, while the death toll from Hurricane Simon and the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel has climbed to six after torrential rains caused flooding and landslides along Mexico's Pacific coast, according to authorities.

Hurricane Simon continued moving slowly off Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing heavy rainfall to the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa, where authorities remained on alert for rising river levels and potential flooding.