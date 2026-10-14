'Health Horizons' 2026 explores public health challenges, innovative solutions

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) organised on Tuesday the Health Horizons 2026 Congress, hosted by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK). The event was attended by a group of experts, physicians, and specialists across various health and technology sectors.

Dr Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, emphasised that the conference aims to highlight key challenges facing the public health system. It seeks to explore the latest innovative solutions for addressing the root causes of diseases and mitigating them before they manifest in the community, thereby reinforcing the concepts of proactive and preventive healthcare.

Dr Al Zarooni explained that the conference showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovations—most notably artificial intelligence applications, genomic advancements, predictive medicine tools, and modern models for disease management and diagnosis. These elements contribute to enhancing health-related quality of life and elevating the efficiency of medical services.

Supporting the UAE’s healthcare vision

Dr Al Zarooni further noted that the conference’s objectives align with the UAE’s strategic direction to adopt the latest innovations and world-class solutions, aiming to foster a healthy society that ensures the highest standards of quality of life for both individuals and the community.