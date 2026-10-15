Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony for 2026 Cohort of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s, President of the UAE, commitment to universities and colleges across the country and his firm belief in the role of effective, high-quality education in advancing society.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised His Highness’s consistent message that people are the nation’s true wealth and that education is the surest means of enabling them to participate fully in the UAE’s development and realise their aspirations for dignified, successful lives marked by contribution and achievement.

Sheikh Nahyan made these remarks while attending the graduation ceremony for 402 students from the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programmes, its largest graduating class since its establishment. The occasion underscored the university’s role in developing academic and national talent equipped with the knowledge, awareness and ability to contribute to society and keep pace with rapid global change.

The ceremony was held at ERTH Abu Dhabi Hotel and attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees; members of the Board; Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the University; faculty and administrative staff; senior officials; heads of government entities and educational institutions; and students and their families.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “It gives me great pleasure to join you today at the graduation ceremony of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities. The university is honoured to bear the name of His Highness the President and strives with determination and commitment to remain a faithful reflection of his distinctive and wise leadership of our cherished nation. His leadership consistently emphasises the importance of ensuring that our national institutions, including this university, maintain high standards of competence and excellence.”

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s commitment to universities and colleges across the country and his firm belief in the role of effective, high-quality education in advancing society. Sheikh Nahyan extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness, together with his sincere loyalty and respect.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed gratitude for the President’s consistent emphasis that people are the nation’s true wealth and that education is the surest means of enabling their full participation in development across the UAE, while empowering them to realise their aspirations for dignified, successful lives marked by contribution and achievement. He also thanked His Highness for his far-sighted vision for the UAE’s present and future and his efforts to strengthen the distinguished standing of this pioneering nation among the countries of the world.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said: “A graduation ceremony is always an important event in the university’s history. Above all, it is an opportunity to offer our heartfelt congratulations to these graduates for their efforts, perseverance and success in earning their academic degrees. We also hope that, through their conduct and their lives, they will be exemplary representatives of the university in society, helping to strengthen its standing and support its progress so that it remains a successful and forward-looking national university. Our celebration of you today, dear graduates, is a clear expression of our confidence in you and our sincere hope that you will fulfil all the hopes and aspirations placed in you.

“The graduation ceremony also offers members of the university community an opportunity to take pride in the fact that Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities is known, both nationally and internationally, for its distinguished colleges and programmes and its commitment to preparing its students in the best possible way. It is recognised for the quality and competence of its graduates, the outstanding performance of its faculty and staff, and its strong commitment to the highest international standards. It is recognised for its continuing achievements in education and research, its informed contribution to developments around it, and its established and important role in promoting tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity at every level. I take this opportunity to salute the university’s Board of Trustees and all its faculty and staff, praying that, through their work and dedication, the university will always succeed in achieving its goals and aspirations.”

Offering advice to the graduates, Sheikh Nahyan said: “Once again, I congratulate the graduates and wish them every success. My advice to you is always to set an example through dedication to your work and commitment to your duties. With God’s help, be a source of pride for yourselves, your families, your communities and the nation as a whole. Participate enthusiastically and positively in the progress taking place around you, and always be a driving force for progress and peace throughout the world. Remember that learning in this age never stops and that your future success depends on your determination and commitment to continuous, lifelong learning.”

Concluding his address, Sheikh Nahyan said: “I wish you all continued success and hope that today you will extend your sincere thanks to the university’s faculty and staff for their efforts to prepare and equip you so well. I pray to Almighty God for this university’s continued progress and growth, and that He may guide us all in serving our beloved UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him. Thank you, and may you enjoy well-being throughout the year. May the peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.”

In a statement marking the occasion, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continued support for the university and its academic and intellectual development since its establishment. He noted that the graduation of a new class represents more than an academic occasion. It embodies a comprehensive intellectual and humanistic endeavour inspired by the UAE’s vision of developing people as its most precious wealth and as the driving force capable of building stability and shaping the future.

He affirmed that the university is pursuing a clear vision to prepare and develop academic and religious scholars capable of making a meaningful impact, understanding contemporary realities and strengthening the values of coexistence and civilisational dialogue among peoples. This stems from its conviction that the world increasingly needs a universal humanistic discourse that transcends geographical boundaries and cultural differences, creates broader opportunities for mutual understanding, and places people at the centre of progress and stability.

He praised the university’s growing international presence and its success in attracting students and researchers from diverse cultures and nationalities, reflecting its standing as a global academic platform for dialogue, coexistence, and knowledge production.

Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri congratulated the graduates and their families. He said that the joyful gathering of graduates and high achievers embodies accomplishment and pride, inspires future generations to strive through hard work and perseverance, and reflects the university’s success in graduating a new generation who will advance awareness and knowledge. He described them as ambassadors for its humanistic mission and civilisational dialogue, capable of engaging the world through the language of scholarship, wisdom and moderation.

He said: “Our role extends beyond academic preparation to developing minds equipped with intellectual awareness and an ethical compass, capable of understanding the major transformations taking place around the world and engaging with them with wisdom and responsibility.”

He affirmed the university’s commitment to attracting outstanding academic talent and expertise from around the world to enrich its educational environment and strengthen the quality of its academic outcomes.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of his fellow graduates, Abdulrahman Al Hammadi expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the university’s leadership, faculty, and academic and administrative staff for the care and academic support that helped shape their personal development and equip them with the tools for knowledge and excellence.

Al Hammadi noted that the university provided an inspiring academic environment that enabled them to benefit from the expertise of leading academics and specialists while instilling in them the values of moderation, tolerance and responsible openness. Al Hammadi said they were leaving university better equipped to serve their communities and carry forward its humanistic mission.

This year’s graduating class was notable for its diversity, reflecting the breadth of the university’s programmes and academic pathways. It comprised 170 male and 232 female graduates, including 322 bachelor’s graduates, 50 master’s graduates and 30 doctoral graduates. These figures highlight the university’s growing role in developing graduates who combine a strong academic foundation with thoughtful engagement with contemporary intellectual and humanistic issues.

The Bachelor of Arts in Tolerance and Coexistence Studies had the largest number of graduates, with a total of 163. The remaining graduates represented disciplines including Islamic jurisprudence and fatwa, language and linguistics, Quranic studies and hadith, literature, religious discourse and society, and Arabic language and literature, as well as master’s and doctoral programmes.

The graduating class also reflected the university’s expanding international presence. It included 65 international students of multiple nationalities, comprising 50 male and 15 female graduates. This demonstrates the university’s growing appeal to students from diverse cultures and academic backgrounds and reinforces its role in building bridges of dialogue and mutual understanding.