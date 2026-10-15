UAE Ambassador to Kuwait briefed on Fujairah culture, media initiatives

KUWAIT, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, was briefed on the Fujairah Culture & Media Authority's key programmes, initiatives, and activities, including its participation in international book fairs and cultural events.

The briefing took place during a meeting with Fatima Yousuf Al Ali, Director of the Authority's Media Affairs Department, on the sidelines of her participation in the "Media Institutions Leadership" programme in Kuwait.

Her participation reflects the Authority's commitment to developing media professionals, strengthening leadership skills and exploring modern approaches to media management to enhance institutional performance and keep pace with rapid changes in the sector.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen cultural and media cooperation, showcase Fujairah's cultural and media initiatives, and expand the emirate's presence at regional and international events.