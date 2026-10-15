Arab League, Arab Parliament, Egypt condemn Colombia's embassy opening in Jerusalem

CAIRO, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab League, Arab Parliament and Egypt condemned Colombia's decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, describing the move as a violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions that undermines peace efforts and Palestinian rights.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Arab League called on Colombia to reverse its decision, warning of the implications for the legal status of East Jerusalem and prospects for peace.

It stressed that unilateral measures aimed at changing Jerusalem's status were invalid under UN Security Council Resolutions 478 and 2334, reaffirming its support for a two-state solution and an independent Palestinian state based on the 4th June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President of the Arab Parliament Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi also condemned the move, describing it as an infringement of the Palestinian people's historical and national rights.

He urged Colombia to reconsider its decision and called on the international community and the UN Security Council to oppose attempts to alter Jerusalem's status or legitimise Israeli occupation.

In a separate statement, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision violated international law and relevant UN resolutions, undermined peace efforts and sought to change the city's legal and historical status.

Egypt reiterated its rejection of unilateral measures affecting Jerusalem and reaffirmed its commitment to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4th June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.