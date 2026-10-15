UAE infrastructure, economic integration boost investment appeal: RISE Summit participants

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's advanced infrastructure, flexible regulatory environment and economic integration across its emirates are strengthening its appeal to international investors, with growing opportunities in industry, energy, transport and logistics, according to participants at RISE Summit 2026.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit at Dubai World Trade Centre, participants highlighted the UAE's diversified economy and resilience to economic and geopolitical challenges as key factors supporting investor confidence and attracting long-term capital.

Ludovic Subran, Chief Investment Officer of Allianz and Co-Managing Director of Allianz Investment Management, said the Gulf region has demonstrated considerable economic resilience amid geopolitical tensions, renewing international investor interest in regional markets.

He noted that global capital flows have become more selective amid elevated interest rates, inflation, and trade challenges, with investors favouring markets offering clear economic strategies, strong local partnerships, and diversified investment opportunities.

Subran highlighted economic integration among the UAE's emirates as a major advantage, with Dubai serving as a global trade and logistics hub, Abu Dhabi playing a central role in attracting and deploying international capital, and Sharjah and the other emirates offering complementary economic strengths.

He identified infrastructure, particularly energy, transport and social services, as a promising investment sector, citing its potential to generate stable long-term returns and provide protection against inflation.

He also pointed to opportunities in office, logistics and retail properties despite a possible rebalancing of regional real estate markets, and anticipated increased debt issuance across the Gulf to finance development and infrastructure projects.

On artificial intelligence, Subran said rising investment in technology and data centres is creating opportunities to improve productivity, while cautioning against elevated valuations of some technology assets.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries, said the company is exploring new investment opportunities across several emirates as part of plans to expand its industrial activities.

He said the company's portfolio spans industry, education, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, with investments in Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Some projects remain under consideration, while others have entered implementation.

Al Raqbani highlighted Emirates Float Glass as an example of the company's investment in value-added manufacturing. He also cited its international education investments, comprising one school in Kenya, two in Egypt, and one in Morocco.

He said Dubai's advanced infrastructure, efficient government procedures, and flexible legislation are major attractions for foreign investors, while continued improvements in transport and logistics had helped draw new international projects to the emirate.

Al Raqbani added that UAE manufacturers are increasingly competing globally, driving innovation, technological adoption and higher quality standards.

Citing pharmaceutical manufacturer Globalpharma, he said its partnerships with international companies demonstrate the ability of UAE industries to meet global manufacturing standards.

He stressed that industrial diversification, a competitive investment environment and stronger international partnerships would support further expansion at home and abroad.

Participants emphasised that infrastructure development, economic diversification and international partnerships would remain central to strengthening the UAE's position as a global investment hub.