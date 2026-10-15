PSG stun Man City as Liverpool hit six, Real Madrid edge Roma in Champions League

Capitals, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain defeated Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Aston Villa also recorded victories in a high-scoring night of UEFA Champions League action.

PSG raced into a 3-0 half-time lead through Désiré Doué in the 13th minute, Ousmane Dembélé two minutes later and Vitinha in the 32nd.

Erling Haaland pulled one back for City in the 53rd minute before Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG's three-goal advantage in the 63rd. Haaland struck again in the 75th, but the visitors held on to secure their second successive victory and move to six points, leaving City on three.

Elsewhere, Liverpool thrashed Austrian side LASK 6-3 away from home, while Real Madrid edged Roma 4-3 in another seven-goal encounter.

Aston Villa cruised to a 6-0 home victory over Fenerbahçe, while Stuttgart secured a 3-0 away win against Slovan Bratislava.

Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt produced a notable 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, while Shakhtar Donetsk beat AEK Athens 3-1.

In the remaining fixtures, Feyenoord defeated Como 3-2, and Real Betis recorded a 3-2 victory over Porto.