Wall Street falls on inflation, rate hike fears; Nasdaq down 1.85%

NEW YORK, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Wall Street's major stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading losses, falling 1.85%.

The S&P 500 shed 83.96 points, or 1.08%, to close at 7,721.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 502.90 points to 26,701.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 45.23 points, or 0.09%, to finish at 51,624.78.

The declines came amid renewed concerns over inflation and the prospect of higher US interest rates, which weighed on investor sentiment, particularly towards technology stocks.