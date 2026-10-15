Gold rebounds from one-week low

CAPITALS, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, rebounding from a one-week low hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $4,158.63 per ounce, as of 02:57 GMT, after hitting its lowest since 7th October on Wednesday.

⁠US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.8 percent to $4,180.00 per ounce.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 1.1 percent to $56.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,611.15 and palladium climbed 1.3 percent to $1,107.83.