Meta introduces new feature to customise suggested Facebook content

WASHINGTON, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta has announced the rollout of a new feature on Facebook that allows users to control suggested posts and videos by selecting topics they want to see more or less of.

Called "Your Algorithm", the feature enables users to express their interests in their own words, rather than relying solely on previous interactions such as likes, views and comments.

The feature covers content in Facebook Feed and Reels, using large language models (LLMs) to understand users' preferences and tailor recommended content accordingly.