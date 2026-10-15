Heavy rains flood Istanbul streets, force school closures

ISTANBUL, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Heavy rains lashed Istanbul on Wednesday, causing widespread flooding that submerged streets and underpasses, disrupted traffic and triggered landslides in several areas.

Anadolu Agency reported that floodwaters inundated streets in several neighbourhoods and entered ground-floor apartments and basements. The Istanbul Governor's Office said it had received more than 1,000 emergency reports related to flooding, landslides, fallen trees and other incidents.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül ordered the suspension of in-person classes on Thursday and banned two-wheeled vehicles from the roads starting Wednesday evening. Around 8,000 emergency personnel and 2,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment were deployed.