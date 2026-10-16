SCHS marks World White Cane Day at AUS

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Early Intervention Centre, affiliated with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), marked World White Cane Day on Thursday, 15th October 2026, through an awareness event held at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) under the theme “A Vision Beyond Sight”.

The event aimed to raise awareness among university students and academic staff of issues affecting people with visual impairments, highlight the importance of the white cane in supporting their independence and safe mobility, and promote appropriate ways of interacting with them, contributing to a more aware, accessible and inclusive university and community environment.

The event formed part of SCHS’s efforts to broaden community awareness of disability issues and reach different segments of society, particularly university students, who represent an important part of the future workforce. It also sought to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to interact positively with people with visual impairments, based on an understanding of their needs and respect for their independence and rights.

Mohammed Fawzi, Director of the Early Intervention Centre, said the centre’s observance of World White Cane Day reflected SCHS’s ongoing commitment to raising community awareness of issues affecting people with visual impairments and promoting understanding of their rights, abilities and needs. He noted that awareness was a fundamental step towards building a more understanding and accepting society in which everyone has opportunities to participate.

He explained that holding the event at AUS was particularly significant given the role universities play in preparing students for future careers. It was therefore essential to provide them with accurate information about people with visual impairments and appropriate ways to communicate and interact with them, while fostering a culture of respect, equal opportunities and the removal of barriers that may limit their participation.

The event featured six interactive stations that enabled students to move from theoretical knowledge to practical experience, gain first-hand insight into aspects of the daily lives of people with visual impairments and the challenges they may face, and explore practices and technologies that help make their lives easier and enhance their participation in different fields.

A number of AUS students who took part in the event expressed their appreciation for the awareness initiative, saying it had given them the opportunity to learn more about the challenges people with visual impairments may face in their daily lives.

They also gained practical insight into the role of the white cane and assistive technologies in supporting independence, facilitating mobility and improving access to information.