ICESCO to host 2026 Regional Family Forum in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the theme “Family… A Balance That Builds the Future” Sharjah will bring together leading decision-makers, experts, academics and representatives of government, development and cultural institutions for the ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026 on October 28 and 29.

Organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) at its regional office in Sharjah, the two-day event will highlight the family's vital role in shaping resilient societies and explore ways to strengthen family stability and cohesion amid rapid digital, social, cultural and economic transformations.

Hosting the forum in Sharjah highlights the emirate's growing commitment to family welfare and the empowerment of future generations. It further reinforces its status as a premier hub for culture, education, and community dialogue, cementing its mission to place family development at the core of social progress. This vision echoes the developmental framework set out by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which emphasises investing in people, preserving core values, and leveraging local institutions to prepare well-equipped generations for tomorrow.

Serving as a key regional hub, the forum will foster open dialogue and the exchange of expertise on how families can navigate modern shifts. Discussions are set to tackle the complex hurdles and opportunities brought on by technological growth and cultural evolution, focusing heavily on how to reap the rewards of the digital age while fiercely protecting national identity and the core values that keep family and community bonds strong.

The event aims to develop practical perspectives and approaches that enhance family quality of life and community well-being while strengthening the family's contribution to sustainable development. It will also encourage meaningful initiatives and partnerships among government, academic, research, cultural and development institutions, opening new avenues for policies and programmes that support families, empower their members to address future challenges and enable them to contribute effectively to building more balanced, stable and sustainable societies.

The forum will also provide an opportunity to strengthen dialogue among policymakers, family development institutions, experts and researchers. Participants will explore areas of cooperation in developing programmes and initiatives designed to safeguard family cohesion, reinforce cultural identity, raise awareness and knowledge, and create supportive environments for children and young people. The discussions will further highlight the importance of community participation and shared responsibility in shaping a more stable and sustainable future.

Hosting the forum in Sharjah reinforces the importance of integrating regional and national efforts to support families. It also highlights ICESCO's role in promoting cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in education, science and culture, while harnessing these fields to address societal challenges and advance sustainable human development.

The forum's discussions and panel sessions are expected to provide valuable opportunities to exchange perspectives on developing family-focused initiatives and partnerships. They will also explore how scientific research and institutional experiences can inform practical strategies that respond to rapid changes, empowering future generations to preserve their values and identity while embracing knowledge and innovation.

Through its theme, “Family… A Balance That Builds the Future” the ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026 emphasises that building a stronger future for societies begins with fostering stable, cohesive families. It highlights the importance of balancing tradition with progress, meeting the demands of modern life while preserving human connections and cultural values, and recognising investment in families and future generations as a cornerstone of sustainable social development.