University of Sharjah to join AccessAbilities Expo

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) will participate as a strategic academic partner in the AccessAbilities Expo 2026, an international exhibition for people of determination, to be held from October 19 to 21.

Through its Disability Resource Center, the University will showcase its expanding model for inclusive higher education, highlighting the services, technologies and student experiences that support students of determination from enrollment through graduation and into the workplace.

The participation will include the signing of a partnership and cooperation agreement between the University and the Expo, intended to advance future collaboration. The University will also offer visitors a closer look at its integrated inclusion framework, including academic and technical support services, accessible learning resources and practices designed to make university life more equitable and responsive.

The event will also create opportunities for students and researchers to connect with leading institutions, experts, specialists and industry partners from across sectors. Training opportunities for students will be presented as part of the University’s engagement at the expo.

At the exhibition, the University will showcase student innovation projects and success stories, placing particular emphasis on the academic journeys of students of determination. These accounts will trace students’ experiences from the beginning of their university studies through graduation and preparation for professional life.

The University’s participation reflects its continuing commitment to strengthening inclusive higher education and creating meaningful opportunities for students of determination to learn, succeed and pursue their ambitions within an accessible and welcoming environment. Its approach brings together accessible educational resources, assistive technologies and artificial intelligence-enabled support devices, as well as expanded digital accessibility. Awareness and guidance initiatives further support students in participating fully in the academic, social and cultural life of the University.

The University of Sharjah continues to build an academic environment in which accessibility is embedded across education, innovation, research and community engagement. It encourages students to turn their talents, ideas and inventions into practical solutions while promoting collaboration across colleges and disciplines. Through this work, the University seeks to develop innovative responses to accessibility challenges and to meet the needs of communities beyond the campus.