Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre hosts 'Artistic Characteristics' exhibition in Fujairah

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is hosting the second stop of its exhibition “Artistic Characteristics – Inspirations from Light & Peace” at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, showcasing artworks created by female students of the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University, inspired by the Islamic art collection on display at the Light & Peace Museum in the Dome of Peace at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition offers members of the community and visitors to the Emirate of Fujairah the opportunity to view works that bring together the rich legacy of Islamic art and contemporary creative perspectives, as part of the Centre’s efforts to highlight the beauty of Islamic civilisational heritage and promote cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Drawing their visual and conceptual elements from the museum’s collection, the works offer fresh creative interpretations of the aesthetics and civilisational values of Islamic art, giving visitors the opportunity to explore and engage with artistic experiences that reflect the enduring presence of Islamic heritage in today’s creative landscape and its continuing capacity to inspire.

The exhibition features a diverse range of contemporary works, including paintings inspired by Islamic arts and ornamentation, three-dimensional designs depicting Islamic artistic and architectural models, as well as interactive works and multimedia projects that employ modern technologies to present elements of Islamic art in innovative ways, highlighting the richness and diversity of this heritage across the ages.

The exhibition reflects Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s commitment to empowering young people and nurturing their creative talents by providing a platform for them to express artistic visions inspired by Islamic civilisation. It also strengthens the connection of new generations with their cultural heritage and deepens their awareness of its aesthetic and humanitarian values, sustaining its presence and enriching the contemporary cultural scene.

The exhibition further underscores the Centre’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with national academic institutions, encouraging students to pursue innovation and artistic production inspired by Islamic civilisation, and opening new horizons for integrating academic knowledge with cultural creativity.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah continues to serve as a cultural and civilisational destination alongside its religious mission, offering cultural initiatives, programmes and art exhibitions that enrich the visitor experience and introduce visitors to the mosque’s cultural and civilisational message and the values of tolerance, coexistence and cross-cultural engagement it embodies.

“Artistic Characteristics – Inspirations from Light & Peace” forms part of the mosque’s cultural programmes, which aim to enrich visitors’ cultural and intellectual experience and raise awareness of the beauty of Islamic arts through contemporary works inspired by the Light & Peace Museum collection.

The mosque also offers specialised cultural tours in Arabic and English, during which visitors learn about the beauty of Islamic architecture and its artistic and civilisational significance, as well as the mosque’s message and its role in building bridges between cultures.

The exhibition is open to visitors during the mosque’s official visiting hours, from Saturday to Thursday between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm, and on Fridays from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm.