UN official warns risk of return to war in Gaza has never been higher

NEW YORK, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ramiz Alakbarov, Acting United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, has warned that the risk of a return to war in Gaza has never been higher, as Israeli military operations continue and the humanitarian situation remains extremely fragile.

Briefing the United Nations Security Council on Thursday on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Alakbarov said Palestinians and Israelis deserved a credible path to peace and an end to the conflict.

He stressed that the international community must move beyond words and take concrete action to ensure a future of security and dignity for both peoples.

During his visit to Gaza on Sunday, Alakbarov witnessed families living in squalid conditions in worn-out tents, overcrowded displacement sites and severely damaged buildings, with water and sanitation systems devastated. Most of Gaza remains in darkness.

He said an estimated 950,000 people were living in areas at medium or high risk of flooding, while more than 4,000 buildings in which people had sought shelter were at risk of collapse.

Alakbarov stressed that people in Gaza must not be forced to endure another winter without safe shelter and basic services.

Turning to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, he warned that the situation continued to deteriorate, with Israeli military operations, settler violence, Palestinian attacks against Israelis, displacement and movement restrictions taking an increasingly severe toll.

He expressed concern over continued settlement expansion, calling on the Israeli authorities to cease all settlement activity in accordance with their obligations under international law.

He noted that 19th October was the deadline for bidding on tenders for settlement units in the E1 area, although tenders could only be awarded after the election date of 27th October.