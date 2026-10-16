GCC General Secretariat announces rescheduling of GCC-EU Summit

RIYADH, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), announced the rescheduling of the GCC-EU Summit, which was scheduled to be held in Riyadh on 24th October 2026, to a later date to be agreed upon by the GCC and European sides.

The decision was made in view of the continued attempts by the terrorist Houthi group to target Saudi Arabia and its civilian infrastructure, threatening the security and safety of civilians, as well as the extension of the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport, and out of concern for the safety of participating delegations.

In a statement issued by the GCC General Secretariat, Albudaiwi affirmed the determination of the GCC and the European Union to work towards creating the appropriate conditions for holding the summit, in a manner that serves their long-term objectives of strengthening and advancing cooperation across various fields between the member states of both organisations, and promoting growth and prosperity for their countries and peoples.