US producer prices post largest gain in 4-1/2 years

WASHINGTON, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- US producer prices increased by the most in 4-1/2 years in September amid rising costs for goods and services, the latest indication of inflation broadening out beyond energy products.

The report from the Labour Department ​on Thursday also showed fairly large rises last month in key components that go into the calculation of the main inflation measures tracked by the Federal Reserve for its 2 percent target, leading some economists to still anticipate ‌another interest rate increase this month.

Financial markets, however, continued to expect the next rate hike only in December.