US producer prices post largest gain in 4-1/2 years

WASHINGTON, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- US producer prices increased by the most in 4-1/2 years in September amid rising costs for goods and services, the latest indication of inflation broadening out beyond energy products.
The report from the Labour Department on Thursday also showed fairly large rises last month in key components that go into the calculation of the main inflation measures tracked by the Federal Reserve for its 2 percent target, leading some economists to still anticipate another interest rate increase this month.
Financial markets, however, continued to expect the next rate hike only in December.