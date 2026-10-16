European shares hit more than two-week high

BRUSSELS, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- European shares hit their highest in more than ​two weeks on Thursday, helped by solid earnings and a surge in healthcare stocks which have ‌emerged as a refuge for global investors when the AI trade fades.

On ​Thursday, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.38 percent to 640.16 points after hitting its highest since 30th September earlier in the session.

The healthcare index rose 2.4 percent and was among the top gainers on the ​benchmark. Technology shares lost 1.5 percent and led declines, dragged down by German chip systems manufacturer Aixtron's 13 percent drop.