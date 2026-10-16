G7 pledges $2.5 billion to fight food insecurity in 44 countries

BANGKOK, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- G7 countries pledged to allocate $2.5 billion to address food insecurity in vulnerable nations, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday.

Speaking in Bangkok on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, Lescure said the World Bank had identified 44 countries that may face food security issues in the face of soaring global energy prices.

"The G7 has also been very sensitive to the weakest links of the current global situation, the poor countries," Lescure told reporters. "So all together, we've pledged $2.5 billion in order to help on food security, especially on a very important subject, which is fertilisers."