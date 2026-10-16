Korea adds over 100,000 jobs in September

SEOUL, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea added 113,000 jobs in September, marking three consecutive months of employment gains over 100,000, government data showed Friday.

The number of employed people came to 29.26 million in September, compared with 29.15 million a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The country's jobless rate came to 2 percent last month, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

The employment rate for people aged 15 to 29 came to 44 percent, down 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier.