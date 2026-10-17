UN reaffirms commitment to peace, stability in Lebanon

NEW YORK, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting peace and stability in Lebanon, stressing the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) prepares to reduce its strength and conclude its mandate on 31st December.

In a statement issued on Friday following his official visit to Lebanon, the United Nations said Lacroix held discussions with senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Minister of Defence Michel Menassa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Youssef Rajji, and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Rodolphe Haykal.

The discussions focused on the requirements for implementing Resolution 1701, UNIFIL's responsibilities and options for the next phase following the mission's departure.

Lacroix also met members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of countries contributing troops to UNIFIL and the UN Country Team, expressing appreciation for their support for the mission and its efforts to promote peace and stability in Lebanon.

During a visit to UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, Lacroix met the mission's leadership and its civilian and military personnel, commending their dedication to carrying out their duties under extremely challenging operational conditions.

He said Lebanese authorities had clearly expressed their belief in the need for a third party, represented by the United Nations, to prevent uncontrolled escalation and ensure that incidents between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Armed Forces did not spiral out of control.

Lacroix also highlighted concerns over the future of the Blue Line and stressed the importance of supporting local communities in southern Lebanon following UNIFIL's departure.

He noted that, under Security Council Resolution 1701, UNIFIL continues to support Lebanon and Israel in fulfilling their obligations by monitoring developments, reporting violations impartially, engaging with the parties to prevent misunderstandings and contain tensions, and facilitating humanitarian activities.

The visit comes as UNIFIL prepares to conclude its mandate at the end of 2026, amid significant operational challenges facing UN peacekeeping missions.