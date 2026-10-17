Direct financing provided by multilateral development banks grew to USD 65 billion in 2026

BANGKOK, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Supply chain finance helps support SMEs' participation in trade by providing affordable financing that improves firms' cash flow. Direct financing provided by multilateral development banks has grown from about USD 35 billion annually before the COVID-19 to about USD 65 billion in 2026, benefiting both low and middle-income countries. Of this, USD 10 billion corresponds to supply chain finance in developing economies, which represents a two-to-threefold increase from 2024

The figures were revealed during a high-level roundtable held on the sidelines of the 2026 World Bank - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, on 16 October to review progress in expanding supply chain finance in developing economies and to discuss priorities for the next phase of cooperation.

Organised jointly by the WTO and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the roundtable also explored ways to mobilize greater private-sector participation and investment in supply chain finance markets. Participants also discussed practical measures for broadening access to underserved markets and improving SMEs' resilience in supply chains. This includes local currency financing for product innovation, partnerships, capacity-building and financial product awareness.