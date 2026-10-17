Supreme Council of Energy discusses with Dubai Airports enhancing strategic partnership, cooperation

DUBAI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), discussed with Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, ways to enhance cooperation and coordination within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

The meeting reviewed projects and solutions that enhance the development of world-class infrastructure with the highest efficiency, keeping pace with future aspirations and supporting sustainable growth.

Al Tayer affirmed that, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, Dubai Airports—foremost among them the new Al Maktoum International Airport and its future expansion plans—hold strategic importance within DEWA’s plans, particularly with regard to making the airports the most sustainable in the world, reducing carbon emissions towards Net Zero, and turning infrastructure into a model to be emulated in energy efficiency and sustainability.

Al Tayer noted that cooperation with Dubai Airports represents a pioneering model for consolidating energy efficiency and sustainability.

He highlighted the strength of DEWA’s network and its readiness to meet infrastructure requirements with the highest efficiency and reliability through projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, whose current capacity has reached 4,660 MW, with a target exceeding 8,000 MW by 2030 (original target was 5,000 MW).

This supports Dubai’s green economy journey and is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to achieve 100% of Dubai’s energy from clean sources by 2050.