INTERPOL, WHO sign agreement to strengthen global health

GENEVA, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- INTERPOL and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at tackling some of the most pressing threats at the intersection of public health and security.

The agreement establishes a framework to combine INTERPOL’s law enforcement expertise with WHO’s public health leadership for joint action to prevent, detect and respond to risks that endanger lives worldwide.

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said: “Crime and health are increasingly interconnected. From falsified medical products to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, criminal networks are putting lives at risk. This agreement strengthens our ability to work with the World Health Organisation to protect communities and ensure that those who threaten them, are brought to justice.”

The agreement focuses on strengthening collaboration in exceptional situations that require coordinated health and security action, including incidents involving the suspected misuse of chemical or radioactive materials and unusual biological events, whether naturally occurring, accidental or deliberate.

The organisations will also coordinate efforts around major international events and mass gatherings, helping countries better prepare for, and respond to, potential health threats in high-visibility settings.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Health security is global security. By deepening our collaboration with INTERPOL, we are reinforcing our collective ability to prevent harm, respond to emergencies, and protect people from threats that undermine both health systems and public trust.”

A second area for cooperation is tackling the trafficking of persons for the purpose of organ removal, along with the illegal trade in human organs, tissues and cells.

The agreement also addresses the growing threat of illicit production and trade in goods which directly impact public health.

Cooperation will also support the implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Through joint efforts, the organisations will support countries in identifying these threats, protecting consumers and reinforcing international frameworks designed to keep people safe