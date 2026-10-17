Brazil: Amazon deforestation fell to lowest level since 1988

SAO PAULO, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) — Brazil’s government announced hat annual deforestation in the Amazon fell to its lowest level since records began in 1988.

Official satellite data showed the rainforest lost 3,335 square kilometers (1,300 square miles) from Aug. 2025 through July 2026, the period used to calculate the annual rate.

The data released Friday showed that from 2019 to 2022, Amazon deforestation surged by about 60%, with more than 45,000 square kilometers (17,400 square miles) cleared, according to official data. Deforestation has fallen 71% since 2023, the government said.

The Brazilian states with the worst records in 2026 were Pará, which registered 33.9% of all Amazon deforestation in the year, Mato Grosso (25.5%) and Amazonas (15.7%).

However, even in those places the figures were down by more than 45% on the previous year. The state where the problem grew worse (up 0.4%) was Roraima.