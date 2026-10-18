Technology Innovation Institute advances UAE space ambitions through asteroid mission research

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is strengthening the UAE's space capabilities through advanced research, technology development and Emirati engineering expertise, including contributions to the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) ahead of its planned launch in 2028.

The institute is developing an integrated research ecosystem combining advanced space technologies, specialised testing and development facilities, and the training of Emirati scientists and engineers to support national capabilities and participation in international space missions.

A key contribution is the development of electric propulsion technologies and a UAE-made space probe, developed, manufactured and tested entirely in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency and academic and technology partners. The probe is intended for integration with the MBR Explorer spacecraft.

The probe will be the mission's only deployable payload, separating from the main spacecraft upon arrival at asteroid 269 Justitia to conduct close-range observations and capture images of its surface. The resulting scientific data will help researchers examine the asteroid's characteristics and composition and gain insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Electric propulsion is another critical component of the mission, providing thrust throughout the spacecraft's multi-year journey while improving fuel efficiency and trajectory planning. Its development requires advanced engineering analysis to assess performance, estimate fuel consumption and account for uncertainties that could affect mission operations.

Emirati engineer Mariam Alhammadi contributed to the development of the electric propulsion system by analysing its performance, efficiency and fuel consumption. Her research paper received the Best Paper Award at the 2025 International Electric Propulsion Conference for examining uncertainties in fuel consumption during the explorer's journey, helping improve performance predictions and mission reliability.

Alhammadi said involving young people in research and development projects was an investment in the future of the UAE's space sector. Giving young researchers and engineers opportunities to work on advanced technologies, she added, helps transfer knowledge, develop practical skills and prepare the next generation to lead future space missions.

Fatima Alnaqbi, from TII's Propulsion and Space Research Centre, is another Emirati specialist contributing to the project. She studied aerospace engineering at Khalifa University before completing a master's degree in space technology, focusing on spacecraft orbits and the factors affecting their orientation.

Her growing interest in space exploration, inspired by Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori's mission to the International Space Station in 2019 and the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars in 2020, helped shape her career.

Alnaqbi contributed to the development of the asteroid exploration probe, designed to capture images of the asteroid's surface from different altitudes to provide more detailed information about its characteristics.

Amna Alhosani is also contributing to the development of UAE space technologies. After studying aerospace engineering at the undergraduate level, she pursued postgraduate studies in the same field through to a doctorate and is currently working on hybrid rocket design.

She said the field requires years of research, development, manufacturing and testing, describing technical challenges as opportunities to learn and improve performance. She also highlighted the importance of collaboration and passion in overcoming difficulties and advancing future rocket technologies.

Through these initiatives, TII is linking scientific research with practical applications while developing Emirati talent, supporting the UAE's ambitions to expand its role in space exploration, develop space systems locally and contribute to international scientific missions.