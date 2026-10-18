UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rains, floods

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye following heavy rains and floods, which resulted in a number of deaths, injuries, and missing persons, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Türkiye and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.