Kenya reports 7 Ebola cases, including one death

NAIROBI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Kenya's Ministry of Health has reported four new Ebola cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to seven, including one death.

According to media reports citing a statement from the ministry, the new cases involved a relative of the first patient who died from the virus and three healthcare workers who cared for the patient during hospital treatment.

The ministry said the four patients had already been placed in quarantine, allowing for the rapid detection of infections and reducing the risk of transmission to their contacts and the general public.