APC, BDH Foundation sign strategic partnership to support Para sports

NAGOYA, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Republic of Korea's BDH Foundation signed a four-year strategic partnership agreement on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, aimed at strengthening the Paralympic Movement across Asia, creating greater opportunities for athletes with disabilities and supporting the development of Para sports across the continent.

The agreement was signed by Majid Rashed Al Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, and Bae Dong Hyun, Chairman of BDH Foundation. Under the agreement, the foundation will be recognised as a 'Prestige Partner of the Asian Paralympic Committee', reflecting its long-term commitment to the development and promotion of Para sports.

The partnership, which includes provisions for automatic renewal, will focus on supporting athlete-centred development programmes, strengthening the capacity of member National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), particularly in emerging Para sport nations, creating sustainable pathways for technical personnel and promoting greater inclusion and equal opportunities through sport.

Al Osaimi said the partnership marks an important milestone in efforts to strengthen the Paralympic Movement across Asia, noting that the continent is home to incredible sporting talent and that every athlete deserves the opportunity to realise their potential, regardless of their background or circumstances.

He added that cooperation with the foundation would help extend the positive impact of Para sports to more communities, expressing appreciation for the foundation and its chairman's commitment to the shared vision of building a stronger and more inclusive Paralympic Movement.

Bae Dong Hyun said the foundation firmly believes in the power of sport to change lives and break barriers, stressing that the partnership aims to create lasting change and open new doors for Para athletes across Asia, inspiring communities and creating sustainable opportunities for persons with disabilities.