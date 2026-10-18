Bank of Italy forecasts 1% GDP growth in 2026

ROME, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bank of Italy expects the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1 percent in 2026, exceeding its previous forecast, before slowing to 0.7 percent in 2027 and edging up to 0.8 percent in 2028, according to Italian news agency ANSAmed.

The central bank warned of the impact of economic uncertainty, noting that a sharp rise in crude oil prices, coupled with accelerating inflation, could bring growth to zero this year and push the economy into contraction of 0.3 percent in both 2027 and 2028.