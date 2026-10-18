MoHESR, Fudan University collaborate to provide study places for Emirati students, advance scientific research

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fudan University in China, ranked among the world's top 30 universities according to the QS World University Rankings 2026, to strengthen academic and research partnerships with federal higher education institutions in the UAE and allocate study places for high-achieving Emirati students wishing to study at the university.

The MoU aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to expand its international partnerships with leading academic institutions, foster knowledge and expertise exchange, and develop joint programmes and initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the UAE's higher education and scientific research ecosystem.

Ibrahim Fikri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector at MoHESR, stated that the collaboration with Fudan University reflects the depth of scientific and academic ties between the UAE and the People's Republic of China and opens new avenues for cooperation between educational and research institutions in both countries.

He added that the Ministry continues to build sustainable strategic partnerships with prestigious global universities to advance the higher education ecosystem and develop national talent equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to meet future demands and contribute to building a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Jin Li, President of Fudan University, expressed the university's pride in collaborating with MoHESR, emphasising that the MoU represents an important step towards expanding opportunities for student and faculty exchange and conducting joint research projects with UAE universities and research institutions.

He also expressed the university's aspiration to work with its UAE partners to address shared global challenges through scientific research, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Under the MoU, MoHESR will facilitate direct connections between Fudan University and UAE higher education institutions to explore areas of cooperation and develop joint initiatives. Key focus areas include student and faculty academic mobility, collaborative scientific research, knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices, in line with the priorities of participating institutions and the development needs of both countries.

Established in Shanghai in 1905, Fudan University is one of China's leading research universities. Ranked among the world's top 30 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and the top 40 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, the university is highly regarded for its advanced research capabilities, innovation and talent development.