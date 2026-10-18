Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues supporting Gaza's healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to support Gaza's healthcare sector under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, providing care for patients and the injured through hospitals, medical centres and mobile clinics, supplying hospitals across the Gaza Strip with medicines, medical equipment and supplies, and carrying out medical evacuation and rehabilitation initiatives.

The UAE field hospital in Rafah has treated more than 54,000 patients and those injured as part of the country's ongoing medical response since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on 5th November 2023, supporting Gaza's healthcare system amid damage to hospitals and growing medical needs.

The UAE's efforts have included dispatching medical aid convoys through the Rafah crossing, with 1,903 tonnes of medicines, medical equipment and supplies delivered to hospitals in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), enhancing their capacity to continue providing healthcare services.

With around 30 hospitals out of service, the UAE has established two medical centres in southern and northern Gaza, providing services to approximately 4,000 patients monthly. A mobile clinic has also been deployed to reach displaced people in their tents and meet their healthcare needs.

In the Egyptian city of Al Arish, the UAE floating hospital has provided treatment to more than 35,000 Palestinian patients, while Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has facilitated the evacuation of approximately 3,000 patients for treatment in UAE hospitals, helping ease pressure on healthcare facilities in Gaza.

As part of efforts to prevent and combat the threat of polio, the UAE has provided more than 600,000 vaccine doses. The operation has also supported emergency services by delivering 27 fully equipped ambulances to the Gaza Strip.

Healthcare initiatives have also included a project to provide 10,000 pairs of prescription glasses to those in need, alongside projects to manufacture prosthetic limbs for approximately 203 amputees, helping them regain mobility and carry out their daily activities.

These efforts reflect the UAE's continued medical support for the Palestinian people, encompassing emergency response, treatment, prevention and rehabilitation.